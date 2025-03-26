© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State considers community assessment of possible Kakaʻako Makai developments

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:37 PM HST
Lot A on Kakaʻako Makai, or Hakuone. The property is where OHA hopes to one day develop for residential housing.
Krista Rados
/
HPR
A parking lot in Kakaʻako Makai

The Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority wants $1 million for community planning sessions and an infrastructure assessment of Kakaʻako Makai. That includes evaluating residential, hotel and manufacturing development in the area.

The state transferred Kakaʻako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in 2012, but residential development on the property is banned.

The funding for the assessment is part of the state budget being considered at the Capitol.

It comes after lawmakers deferred a measure that sought to allow OHA to start building residential buildings in Kakaʻako Makai.

But legislators are considering a resolution that would add questions to the HCDA assessment.

Kakaʻako Makai, or Hakuone, is made up of nine parcels of land. Lot A, as seen in the photo, currently serves as paid public parking and a food truck venue.
Local News
Senators kill another attempt at lifting residential ban on Kakaʻako Makai
Ashley Mizuo

“Really supporting the resolution, which I did, just added a few questions, added a few additional topic inquiries into the community engagement,” said Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto, who represents the Kakaʻako-Ala Moana area.

“I support it because I want to know — and that's why I was willing to spend money on the survey from my office is — I do want to know what the community thinks, especially the community that I represent, how they feel about building 400 feet up and also building residential in the Kakaʻako Makai area.”

Before the measure was deferred, Iwamoto's office was planning a big mailing survey that would have cost about $7,000 to gauge public opinion on the Kakaʻako Makai development.

In a preliminary questionnaire sent by email, about 140 constituents responded. About 88% were against OHA's Kakaʻako Makai proposal, 7% supported it, and 4% were neutral.

If funded, the HCDA assessment is expected in 2026.
Local News State LegislatureKakaʻakoOffice of Hawaiian AffairsHousing
