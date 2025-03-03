Senators kill another attempt at lifting residential ban on Kakaʻako Makai

State senators nixed a controversial measure that would have allowed the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to build high-rise housing along the waterfront area of Kakaʻako, also called Kakaʻako Makai.

The state transferred the land to OHA in 2012, but residential development on the property is banned.

The bill would have allowed OHA to build housing where over half would need to be for those making 140% of the state’s annual median income or lower. For a family of four that would be about $170,000 a year.

Opponents of the measure were concerned about how it would impact recreational activities along the shoreline as well as environmental issues about digging up land that was once a landfill.

The Senate Ways and Means, and Judiciary committees deferred the measure as they could not come to an agreement on language for the bill with the Water and Land Committee.

The deferral means the measure will not pass this legislative session.

OHA Board of Trustees Chair Kai Kahele was disappointed by the decision.

“I am proud of the way Team OHA presented the case for affordable workforce housing in Honolulu’s urban core, and we remain committed to addressing the needs of our beneficiaries,” he wrote in a statement.

“As for the future of our lands in Kakaʻako Makai, the Board of Trustees will determine the best path forward in alignment with our mission and responsibilities.”