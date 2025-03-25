Hawaiʻi agriculture officials advocate for island issues at USDA headquarters

About two dozen local agriculture leaders are meeting with federal officials this week in Washington, D.C., in hopes of strengthening agriculture and biosecurity in Hawaiʻi.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is leading the delegation's second annual Hawaiʻi-U.S. Department of Agriculture Policy Summit.

She said the priorities for the three-day trip include advocating for better export opportunities for Hawaiʻi producers, changes to biosecurity policies that don't make sense for the islands, and ensuring local food security.

Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke FILE - Hawaiʻi officials and delegates mingle with USDA personnel during an event at the USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 15, 2024.

Luke said Monday that she's already met with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, and is optimistic about the trip so far.

"The energy she brought was just tremendous. She was very knowledgeable about ag, and she was receptive to visiting Hawaiʻi very soon, and she has committed to working with our office and the various ag sectors about what are some of the challenges that our ag farmers and ranchers face in the state of Hawaiʻi and how her department could help," Luke said about Rollins.

The delegation is also hoping to restore some of the federal funding to Hawaiʻi that has been frozen or cut.

Hawaiʻi members will meet with federal officials Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home.