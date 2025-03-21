Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority names new interim leader

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority has announced a leadership change as interim president and CEO Daniel Nāhoʻopiʻi resigned on March 21 after 18 months in the role and over a decade in other leadership roles within the HTA.

Nāhoʻopiʻi's leadership has guided the agency with his commitment to sustainable tourism management practices and community-centered strategies, according to HTA Board Chair Mufi Hannemann.

Nāho’opi’i took over the role following former HTA President and CEO John De Fries' departure on Sept. 15, 2023.

“Leading HTA through a critical period of supporting Maui's recovery as Hawaiʻi's visitor industry continued its post-pandemic recovery was an honor, and I have every confidence in this team's continued dedication to the people of the Hawaiian Islands,” Nāhoʻopiʻi said in a news release.

Nāho’opi’i will go on to join JLL's Global Tourism and Destination Advisory Group as lead for industry data and research.

The HTA board has named Caroline Anderson, the current head of planning, as interim CEO. Anderson brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, economic development, and destination marketing.

After the current legislative session concludes in May, the HTA Board intends to proceed with the recruitment, selection, and appointment process for a permanent president and CEO.

