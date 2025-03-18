Hawaiʻi officials say the risk of a travel-related measles case continues to rise

The state Health Department is urging Hawaiʻi residents to stay vigilant and get vaccinated as measles cases continue to rise in the continental U.S. and internationally.

There have been no cases reported in Hawaiʻi.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 300 cases across 15 other states so far this year. For comparison, 285 cases were reported in the U.S. in all of 2024, and 59 were reported in 2023, according to the Hawaiʻi DOH.

Measles is highly contagious, and with low vaccination rates against the virus, the risk of travel-related outbreaks continues to increase in Hawaiʻi, health officials said.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and a runny nose. A red rash may appear later, starting on the face and upper neck and spreading to the arms and legs.

A state advisory to Hawaiʻi health care providers on March 11 emphasized reporting cases and ensuring that patients without evidence of immunity — especially those planning international travel — are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination, or MMR.

The DOH is also urging parents to ensure their children are up to date on immunizations.

A news release said the MMR vaccination rate for kindergartners was 90% for the 2023-2024 school year, below the national average of 93%. Some schools on Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island reported vaccination rates below 75% — lower than the 82% vaccination rate in Gaines County, the epicenter of the Texas-New Mexico measles outbreak.

“As a doctor and governor, I want to be clear: measles is a serious, highly contagious disease, and cases are rising worldwide. It spreads fast, causes severe complications, and puts our keiki, kūpuna, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems at risk,” Gov. Josh Green said in a news release.

“The best protection is vaccination. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective in preventing infection and stopping the spread. Measles was once eliminated in the U.S., but low vaccination rates are bringing it back. We can’t let that happen here in Hawaiʻi," he continued.

For more information on measles and vaccination, visit the Hawaiʻi Department of Health website.