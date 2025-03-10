Photos: Hōkūleʻa celebrates 50 years of rich voyaging history

Hōkūleʻa, which means "Star of Gladness," first set sail on March 8, 1975, during the Hawaiian Renaissance — in a push for the revitalization of Hawaiian culture and language. In the decades since, the Polynesian Voyaging Society has sailed Hōkūleʻa around the Pacific and the world.
When Hōkūleʻa was built, it was the only voyaging canoe in Hawaiʻi. Now half a century later, there are 17 with younger generations aspiring to become part of its voyage.
HPR spent the day alongside attendees and current and original crew members of Hōkūleʻa. Here's what they saw.
Nainoa Thompson, a pwo navigator and the CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, spoke with HPR's Cassie Ordonio about the principles that have guided the organization’s work over the last several decades, and how he views the next generation of voyagers.