Photos: Hōkūleʻa celebrates 50 years of rich voyaging history

Thousands of people came together Saturday to celebrate 50 years of Hōkūleʻa's voyaging history at Kualoa Regional Park, where the double-hulled canoe was first launched.

Hōkūleʻa, which means "Star of Gladness," first set sail on March 8, 1975, during the Hawaiian Renaissance — in a push for the revitalization of Hawaiian culture and language. In the decades since, the Polynesian Voyaging Society has sailed Hōkūleʻa around the Pacific and the world.

When Hōkūleʻa was built, it was the only voyaging canoe in Hawaiʻi. Now half a century later, there are 17 with younger generations aspiring to become part of its voyage.

HPR spent the day alongside attendees and current and original crew members of Hōkūleʻa. Here's what they saw.

Ananddev Banerjee / HPR Kāneʻohe Outrigger Canoe Club paddles Hōkūleʻa crew members to shore during the 50th birthday commemoration at Kualoa Regional Park, March 8, 2025.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Kamehameha Schools Hawaiian Ensemble dancers perform during Hōkūleʻa's 50th birthday commemoration at Kualoa Regional Park, March 8, 2025.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Late Polynesian Voyaging Society founding members Kāne, Holmes and Finney alongside the late elders Thompson and Piailug who each played a pivotal role in Hōkūleʻa's beginnings.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Some of the original crew members of Hōkūleʻa, including PVS CEO and pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson on the left, sit during the celebratory events on March 8, 2025. Many older navigators and crew members face the pressure of passing down their knowledge to the next generation to ensure that voyaging will never go extinct.

Ananddev Banerjee / HPR A Hawaiian culture practitioner welcomes Hōkūleʻa during its 50th anniversary celerbations. (March 8, 2025)

Ananddev Banerjee / HPR Conch shells, also known as pū, are blown to welcome crew members. (March 8, 2025)

Ananddev Banerjee / HPR The Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy Waʻa at Hōkūleʻa's 50th birthday celebration.

Ananddev Banerjee / HPR Polynesian Voyaging Society Voyaging Director Bruce Blankenfeld addresses attendees at the 50th Hōkūleʻa birthday celebration.

Mengshin Lin / AP Hōkūleʻa is pictured at the shore of Kualoa Regional Park after its 50th birthday commemoration, March 8, 2025. The launch of Hōkūleʻa half a century ago helped turn Hawaiian culture to one of pride, reviving the skill of traveling the seas by decoding the stars, waves and weather.

HPR's Tori DeJournett and Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn contributed to this report.