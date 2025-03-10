© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Photos: Hōkūleʻa celebrates 50 years of rich voyaging history

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio,
Ananddev Banerjee
Published March 10, 2025 at 2:59 PM HST
The Hōkūleʻa celebrates 50 years at Kualoa Regional Park on March 8, 2025.
Ananddev Banerjee
/
HPR
Hōkūleʻa celebrates 50 years at Kualoa Regional Park on March 8, 2025.

Thousands of people came together Saturday to celebrate 50 years of Hōkūleʻa's voyaging history at Kualoa Regional Park, where the double-hulled canoe was first launched.

Hōkūleʻa, which means "Star of Gladness," first set sail on March 8, 1975, during the Hawaiian Renaissance — in a push for the revitalization of Hawaiian culture and language. In the decades since, the Polynesian Voyaging Society has sailed Hōkūleʻa around the Pacific and the world.

When Hōkūleʻa was built, it was the only voyaging canoe in Hawaiʻi. Now half a century later, there are 17 with younger generations aspiring to become part of its voyage.

HPR spent the day alongside attendees and current and original crew members of Hōkūleʻa. Here's what they saw.

The Hōkūle'a crew arriving to shore during its 50th birthday celebration. (March 8, 2025)
Ananddev Banerjee
/
HPR
Kāneʻohe Outrigger Canoe Club paddles Hōkūleʻa crew members to shore during the 50th birthday commemoration at Kualoa Regional Park, March 8, 2025.
Hula dancers from Kamehameha Kapālama school at the Hōkūleʻa's 50th birthday commemoration.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Kamehameha Schools Hawaiian Ensemble dancers perform during Hōkūleʻa's 50th birthday commemoration at Kualoa Regional Park, March 8, 2025.
PVS founding members Kāne, Holmes and Finney alongside the late elders Thompson and Piailug who each played a pivotal role in Hōkūleʻa's beginnings.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Late Polynesian Voyaging Society founding members Kāne, Holmes and Finney alongside the late elders Thompson and Piailug who each played a pivotal role in Hōkūleʻa's beginnings.

Hōkūleʻa arrives at Kualoa Regional Park on March 8, 2025, to celebrate 50 years of sailing.
Some of the original crew members of Hōkūleʻa sit during the celebratory events on March 8, 2025.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Some of the original crew members of Hōkūleʻa, including PVS CEO and pwo navigator Nainoa Thompson on the left, sit during the celebratory events on March 8, 2025. Many older navigators and crew members face the pressure of passing down their knowledge to the next generation to ensure that voyaging will never go extinct.
A ceremonial blessing takes place to honor 50 years of the Hōkūle'a. (March 8, 2025)
Ananddev Banerjee
/
HPR
A Hawaiian culture practitioner welcomes Hōkūleʻa during its 50th anniversary celerbations. (March 8, 2025)
Conch shells, also known as pū are blown to welcome crew members of the Hōkūle'a. ( March 8, 2025)
Ananddev Banerjee
/
HPR
Conch shells, also known as pū, are blown to welcome crew members. (March 8, 2025)

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia near Honolulu.
The Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy Waʻa at Hōkūleʻa's 50th birthday celebration.
Ananddev Banerjee
/
HPR
The Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy Waʻa at Hōkūleʻa's 50th birthday celebration.
Polynesian Voyaging Society Voyaging Director Bruce Blankenfeld addresses attendees at the 50th Hōkūleʻa birthday celebration.
Ananddev Banerjee
/
HPR
Polynesian Voyaging Society Voyaging Director Bruce Blankenfeld addresses attendees at the 50th Hōkūleʻa birthday celebration.
Hōkūleʻa is pictured at the shore of Kualoa Regional Park after its 50th birthday commemoration, March 8, 2025.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Hōkūleʻa is pictured at the shore of Kualoa Regional Park after its 50th birthday commemoration, March 8, 2025. The launch of Hōkūleʻa half a century ago helped turn Hawaiian culture to one of pride, reviving the skill of traveling the seas by decoding the stars, waves and weather.

Dozens of Hōkūle'a's navigators and crew members were honored at Niu Valley on Thursday. Many formed a large circle, representing a star compass.
HPR's Tori DeJournett and Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn contributed to this report.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Ananddev Banerjee
Ananddev Banerjee brings a wealth of sound engineering experience to HPR as a multimedia producer.
See stories by Ananddev Banerjee
