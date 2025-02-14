Micah Kāne leaving Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to lead Parker Ranch

Micah Kāne, CEO of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, is stepping down to become the CEO of Parker Ranch.

Kāne has served in executive leadership at HCF since 2017, following seven years as a member of the foundation’s board of governors.

Under his leadership, its endowment grew from $500 million to over $1.2 billion in assets, according to an HCF news release. This allowed the organization to provide unprecedented support for the community.

Kāne has also served as chief operating officer of Pacific Links International’s Hawai‘i Region, chairman and director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, and trustee for Kamehameha Schools.

Kāne will start transitioning into his new role at Parker in April, initially splitting time between Parker and HCF. He plans to relocate to Waimea and start full-time on Sept. 1, according to a Parker news release.

“Micah’s deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s communities, combined with his proven leadership in both the public and private sectors, makes him the ideal choice to lead Parker Ranch into the future,” said Mike Fujimoto, board chair of Parker Ranch, in a statement. “His ability to navigate complex challenges while staying rooted in Hawaiian values aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Kāne succeeds Fujimoto, who has been interim CEO since June 2024.

“I am honored to join Parker Ranch and to be part of its storied legacy,” Kāne in a statement. “The ranch holds a unique place in Hawai‘i’s history and its future, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team and the Waimea community to build upon its strong foundation.”

The Hawai‘i Community Foundation board will begin the selection process for the next CEO soon.