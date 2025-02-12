© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measure would bar prosecution of sex trafficking victims if they seek help

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published February 12, 2025 at 9:41 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would protect victims of sex trafficking from criminal charges if they seek help from law enforcement or medical assistance.

Amy Zhao is with the Imua Alliance, a service provider for victims of sex trafficking. She said immunity from prosecution would empower victims to speak out about their experience.

"Right now, our state's laws allow sex traffickers to silence victims of exploitation," Zhao said. "Traffickers often tell their victims that if they speak up to law enforcement about the sexual exploitation they are enduring, they'll be tried and detained for prostitution. So this loophole in our state law enables a false narrative that traps victims in sexual servitude and denies justice to young girls who are trafficked for sex."

Most of the testimony in support of the measure wrote that the protections in the bill would give victims a sense of security and safety

The bill compares sex trafficking to “modern-day slavery,” and notes that this issue disproportionately impacts Native Hawaiian women. It estimates that there are over 74,000 potential sex buyers in Hawaiʻi.

The bill will be heard next by the full House.
Tags
Local News State Legislature
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is the UH Legislative News Intern at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact Emma at ecaires@hawaiipublicradio.org
See stories by Emma Caires
Related Stories