Lawmakers grill state Agriculture Department for not spending $10M biosecurity fund

Lawmakers grilled the state Agriculture Department for its management of a $10 million fund it received last year for biosecurity.

In an informational briefing last week, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole noted that the department has only spent about $1 million of that funding so far. The rest could lapse if not spent by the summer.

He then criticized DOA Chair Sharon Hurd for not filling any of the 44 biosecurity-related jobs built into the fund. He also accused the department of misleading the public about how much money had actually been spent.

"We are halfway through the year. You're zero for 44 on your positions, and you've turned over 4 of your 5 managers that are responsible for invasive species in the last year," Keohokalole said. "The only one that hasn't turned over is still on probation. Things are going backwards right now. Was it your intention to mislead the Legislature about how well you're doing? Because you're at risk of lapsing 90% of the Act 231 monies last year."

Ag department Chair Sharon Hurd disagreed, arguing that more than half of that funding has actually been allocated.

Lawmakers also questioned the department's decision to use some of those funds to contract a private company for little fire ant eradication, instead of the University of Hawaiʻi's ant lab.

They worry that it would be ineffective and a waste of taxpayer dollars.