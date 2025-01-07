Honolulu firefighter dies responding to McCully building fire

The death of a 25-year-old Honolulu firefighter who responded to a building fire in the McCully area Monday night has the first responder community reeling.

The firefighter has been identified as Jeff Fiala. He had been with the Honolulu Fire Department for a year and a half, according to the city.

Four other firefighters and one civilian were injured in the fire and transported to Honolulu area hospitals, where they continue to recover.

The incident prompted a news conference Monday night with Honolulu Fire Department Chief Sheldon Hao and Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

"To lose a firefighter, who was tragically killed in response to a fire, is a very sober moment for us, in fact, the last several weeks going back to the plane crash, and then certainly New Year's Eve and tonight, we're off to a tough start of this year," Blangiardi said.

Gov. Josh Green said in a statement, “I am deeply heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of one of our brave firefighters in the line of duty. This hero selflessly put their life on the line to protect others, embodying the very best of who we are as a community. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and fellow firefighters who were injured during this profoundly difficult time.”

