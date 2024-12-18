2 dead in small plane crash near Honolulu airport

The pilot and passenger of a Kamaka Air cargo plane were killed after their plane crashed into an unoccupied building on Ualena Street near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Gov. Josh Green said in a statement that the state Department of Transportation responded to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. yesterday.

All airport facilities remained operational but Ualena and Aolele streets were closed. They reopened around 6 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the fire was declared under control and extinguished at 3:57 p.m..

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement said he was "deeply saddened" by the crash and added, “This heartbreaking incident reminds us of the dedication and risks taken by those who help keep Hawai‘i’s essential goods moving. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Green said, "Jaime’s and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event. Services are available to help you process what you have witnessed; call 2-1-1, Aloha United Way, for assistance."