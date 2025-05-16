Dozens of workers face layoffs at Honolulu airport

A company that provides services to the airlines at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is ending its operations there. That means dozens of workers will lose their jobs.

Seventy employees who work for Oshkosh Airport Services at the Honolulu airport will face job cuts next month. That's because the Wisconsin-based company says it's ending operations in Honolulu.

Oshkosh provides maintenance and operation of the baggage handling system at HNL under a contract administered by the Airlines Committee of Hawaii.

Last week, Oshkosh notified state officials that it faced what it called an “abrupt and unanticipated loss” of its contract with the Airlines Committee of Hawaii.

As a result, 119 employees will be terminated, effective June 30. More than half of those employees are based at the Honolulu airport. Oshkosh told the state that the termination is permanent.

About 15,000 people go to work every day at the Honolulu airport. The airport itself employs 790 people.

Oshkosh Airport Services is part of Oshkosh AeroTech. The company is known for making specialty vehicles and equipment for various industries. For the airline industry, it provides aviation ground support products, gate equipment and airport services.

The company has had other contracts with the state. In 2021, it delivered eight specialized aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles to airports on Kauaʻi, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu.