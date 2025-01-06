Community feedback leans toward Kuʻia site for permanent Lahaina school

The state Department of Education is moving closer to a decision on a permanent home for the burned King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina.

The process has included input from nearly 500 community members, through online surveys and public meetings in May and November. Community preferences are now split between two site options.

The public initially favored rebuilding the elementary school at the former Front Street location, but the site doesn’t meet current building codes and iwi kūpuna were discovered on the property, so it has been ruled out.

Current sites under top consideration are Pulelehua near the current temporary campus, and Ku‘ia, a site near Lahaina town offered by landowner Kamehameha Schools.

HIDOE Graphs show community sentiments around the proposed Ku'ia and Pulelehua sites for the school's new location.

A little more than half of the most recent community feedback favors the Ku’ia site, while about 45% prefer the Pulelehua location.

Participants cited factors like traffic and safety, the ability to expand the campus, the speed and cost of construction, the convenience of location, and history and tradition as contributing to their preferences.

Some community members were concerned about the state superintendent having responsibility for the final decision. They want more information about both sites, as well as greater community involvement and transparency.

Funding for the future site is part of the governor's budget going to the Legislature — but no location is specified.

It’s unclear if the DOE plans to hold more public engagement before choosing a final location.

You can click here to read the full King Kamehameha III site selection report.