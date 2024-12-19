Wailuku librarian honored for going beyond the books

The American Library Association recognized Wailuku bookmobile librarian Jessica Gleason this week for going beyond books.

Gleason was honored with the prestigious “I Love My Librarian Award” for her steady presence for displaced Maui residents from last year’s wildfires.

“My particular focus as a librarian and as a community member is to understand grief, understand how I can use my personal strengths and strengths of the library system to establish relationships and connections,” she said, “because ultimately, that’s where meaningful healing happens.”

For the past eight years, Gleason would drive the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s bookmobile out into the community, including shopping centers, hotels, schools, churches and local government.

The solar-powered bookmobile is a way to bring resources to neighborhoods that don’t have a library. They offer books, DVDs, audiobooks, free Wi-Fi and navigating eResources. People can also borrow and return books.

“I’m part of a legacy,” she said. "For decades, since the 1930s, there have been mobiles in Hawai‘i, especially on Maui. It’s my dream to archive, document and perhaps, write something someday because I feel like I’m part of a lineage of bookmobile librarians.”

Gleason, born and raised in Maui, was mentored by librarians at Wailuku Library. She underscored that librarians do not read books all day, but rather spark curiosity and create learning opportunities for people.

“I found out I really love working with people, not just books,” she said. "That’s one of the most important qualities of working in public libraries or any library is to have that desire to connect with people."

Gleason is one of 10 national winners, who were nominated by community members for their expertise and impact on their communities. The ALA received 13,000 nominations this year.

Gleason, along with other honorees, will be celebrated at the "I Love My Librarian Award" ceremony at the 2025 LibLearnX Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, in January.