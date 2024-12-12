Hawaiʻi receives $6M in federal funds for digital equity plan

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded more than $6 million to help Hawaiʻi bring broadband internet service and the know-how to use it to residents across the state.

Funding comes from the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, one of three Digital Equity Act grant programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

It's part of $800 million the Commerce Department is doling out to states and territories across the country.

Hawaiʻi Strategic Broadband Coordinator Chung Chang said the money allows the state to implement its digital equity plan, which was published in March.

The $6 million will go towards expanding telehealth, increasing access to devices and education. The state hopes to do that through a digital navigator training program.

“These digital navigators are trained individuals who will help residents figure out how to use different devices or programs," said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is leading Hawaiʻi’s broadband initiative, Connect Kākou. "And the thing that Mr. Chung Chang and I are trying to figure out is, would this be an online service? Or would this be a service that you can call in? Or would individuals be available in public spaces? But these will be key, key positions who will help residents through some of the challenges that they have using the internet.”

Chang says more details will come out in the next 90 days after discussions with community partners and organizations.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson said this a historic time for the U.S.

"Generations before us did really big things. They brought electricity and water to everybody in America. They built the highway system and our roads. This is our generation's big infrastructure moment," Davidson said. "This is really our opportunity to connect everyone in America and everyone in Hawaiʻi to the tools that they need to thrive in the modern digital economy."

This award is the latest in about $400 million in federal funds given to improve Hawaiʻi's broadband capacity.