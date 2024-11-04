© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
40-day Hilton Hawaiian Village strike nears possible end

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 4, 2024 at 11:36 AM HST
Hilton Hawaiian Village workers walked off the job during the early morning on Sept. 24, 2024.
Unite Here! Local 5
Hilton Hawaiian Village workers were on strike for over a month before coming to a tentative agreement over the weekend.

The 40-day strike by workers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort could be coming to an end soon.

Hilton and UNITE HERE! Local 5 announced that a tentative agreement for a new contract was reached late Saturday.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since April, with priorities being wage increases to keep pace with the rising cost of living, proper staffing levels, and reinstatement of guest services cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conversation
Visitors share impacts of indefinite labor strike at Hilton Hawaiian Village
Catherine Cruz

The union represents more than 1,800 workers at the hotel, including housekeepers, front desk agents, restaurant staff, maintenance workers, and others. They say workers will hold a ratification vote Monday and will likely return to work by Tuesday if agreed upon.

However, the details of the agreement and which employees would be covered were not released.

Meanwhile, union members at seven other hotels across the state are still working without a contract and could go on strike at any time.
Local News LaborWaikīkīTourismBusiness NewsUnite Here! Local 5
HPR News Staff
