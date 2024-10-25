Maui business leaders say housing and tourism remain a challenge post-wildfire

More than a year after the Lahaina fire, Maui’s affordable housing crisis still looms. Challenges range from inflation to low visitor numbers, but community leaders remain hopeful for the future.

Maui business leaders shared their vision for rebuilding Lahaina at a recent Pacific Business News panel discussion.

Panelists represented sectors including agriculture, real estate, hospitality, and small businesses.

Among the group was Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. With tourism down on Maui, Tumpap says, "It's going to be a long haul.”

Lahaina was a huge economic engine, but she says “we also desperately need diversification."

Inflation and this year’s minimum wage increase to $14 an hour are other factors impacting local businesses.

Commercial real estate broker Chris Millen says that over the past year, labor costs for a local restaurant have been 60% of gross sales. He says a healthy ratio is closer to 30% or 35%.

For Hawaii Farm Bureau’s Darren Strand, housing has always been an issue on Maui.

"Not a day goes by in our company where we're not talking specifically about an individual employee's housing crisis," he said.

Eight of Strand’s employees lost their housing in the fires.

Securing permits is also part of the problem. Realtors’ Association President Lynette Pendergast says the goal should be getting people into affordable homes quicker and working together to make it happen.

Panelists agreed the messaging for Maui’s future needs to be “Lahaina residents first.”

Nick Kuhns of The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows says, “They should have first priority to be able to rebuild and to have the option to stay."