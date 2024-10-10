New proposed site for Lahaina's King Kamehameha III school may offer rebuild solution

A new potential location has been identified for Lahaina’s burned King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

State, county and school officials have begun discussions with Kamehameha Schools to explore building a permanent home for the school on land in Ku’ia, Lahaina.

The location is about 2 miles from the school’s original site, outside the area impacted by the fire. It is makai of the Lahaina Bypass and mauka of the tsunami inundation zone.

“This joint effort reflects our shared commitment to restoring Lahaina in the way the community most desires,” Gov. Josh Green said.

Residents expressed a strong desire to rebuild King Kamehameha III campus at its former Front Street location. However, state Department of Education officials recently announced that would not be possible for several reasons.

“Keeping Kamehameha III Elementary in Lahaina is vital to the town’s recovery, preserving its heritage, and helping the community regain a sense of normalcy,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “This marks a key step in healing and finding solutions guided by the voices of the community. We are grateful to our partners for their continued commitment to Lahaina and look forward to further discussions.”

Kamehameha Schools has offered up to 16 acres of its land for consideration.

“Schools are the heart of any community, and we are hopeful that placing Kamehameha III Elementary School on our Kuʻia lands will help support Lahaina’s restoration,” said Jack Wong, Kamehameha Schools’ chief executive officer.

Kamehameha Schools is contributing nearly $900 million towards a $4 billion global settlement for Maui fire victims. The recent wildfire cause and origin report released by the Maui Fire Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives points to unmaintained vegetation on its property that fueled the August 2023 fire.

The DOE plans to hold a community meeting later this month for input from school families, staff and residents.

