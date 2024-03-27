Temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary campus opens outside Lahaina

Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School was damaged beyond repair in the August fire. After, the students went through several location moves. Now eight months later, they have their school back.

Hawaiʻi DOE The King Kamehameha III campus is constructed of modular buildings located at the new Pulelehua development near Kapalua Airport.

A temporary campus was constructed in record time with modular classrooms outside Lahaina below Kapalua Airport. It will be open for learning starting April 1.

“As we are about to embark on our fourth transition this school year, we have the opportunity to create an amazing space for our whole school community,” said King Kamehameha III Elementary Principal Ian Haskins.

“Through the three previous transitions, we have persevered by working together. Collectively we have taught and learned in different schools across the island. We have transitioned churches into learning hubs. We have come together as two elementary schools on one campus at [Princess] Nāhi‘ena‘ena [Elementary School in West Maui]."

"This has been an unprecedented year, and together we can create the best environment for our students, teachers, and the whole community,” he said.

Gov. Josh Green explained how it took a collaborative effort of government and community to build the campus.

“It is a small miracle that in just 95 days, a school has been created," he said. "And we need some small miracles here after the fire that we suffered.”

Lindsey Wasson / AP The remains of the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Zone 12A is seen Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

FEMA helped fund the $78 million project, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers handled construction, with the help of local subcontractor Pono Aina Management.

Congresswoman Jill Tokuda shared the journey.

“I think for all of us this is a real chicken skin moment to be here," Tokuda said.

"I was walking here when it was just dirt. When the first classroom was up, I walked through that one classroom. And to come back in succession and see this become not just a school, but a place of healing, a place of hope, for so many people,” she said.

The campus includes 30 air-conditioned classrooms and an admin building, library, student support center, cafeteria and play areas. About 350 students are expected to learn there, which includes Kaiapuni Hawaiian language immersion education.

Department of Education officials say the temporary site will operate for up to five years while permanent campus plans are coordinated with Lahaina rebuilding efforts.