Hawaiʻi Island homeowners are allowed 3 ADUs per property under new law

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth has signed a bill to encourage accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, on the island.

Bill 123 allows homeowners in residential and agricultural properties to build up to three ADUs on their properties. ADUs can be connected to or detached from the primary property and can be used to house long-term residents.

Proponents of the measure hope it will add to the affordable housing supply and help residents who are being priced out of their home island.

“The ability to build additional dwellings on existing properties is essential in addressing our housing shortage, but it’s also about preserving our communities and ensuring that future generations — our keiki — can continue to live and thrive here in Hawai‘i,” Roth said in a statement.

“This bill expands our housing inventory in a way that is both sustainable and community-centered.”

One of the law’s provisions limits the amount of ADUs that can be used as short-term rentals, ensuring that they’re used primarily for long-term housing.

During this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers passed a measure that requires all of Hawaiʻi’s counties to allow more accessory dwelling units.

In September, the Hawaiʻi County Council narrowly passed Bill 123 through its final hearing.

Some councilmembers are worried about the impact ADUs could have on existing infrastructure, like sewage, that might not be able to handle the added density.