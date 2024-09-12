Kauaʻi Council bill aims to grow housing supply by allowing more guest units

Kauaʻi lawmakers are considering a bill to allow more units on residential properties, aimed at increasing the overall local housing supply on the island.

Bill 2919 would allow one guest house to be built per dwelling unit on properties in certain zoning areas, including agricultural, commercial and most residential districts.

"Guest houses," according to County of Kauaʻi law, are additional units on properties that are meant to be lived in, are no more than 800 square feet in size, and can have a kitchen.

Renting to tourists would not be allowed. Guest houses could only be used for long-term renters.

Perhaps the biggest target of the bill could be larger agricultural plots, where multiple single-family homes could be built.

“It's going to be huge for local families all across Kauaʻi in the agricultural zones from Kalāheo, Lāwaʻi, all the way through Kapahi, Wailua. … This is a huge, huge investment into our local families,” said Councilmember Bill DeCosta, who co-introduced the measure, at a council meeting Wednesday.

ADUs and ARUs

Residential property owners with single-family homes are already allowed to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and up to two accessory residential units (ARUs). If the bill becomes law, two guest houses would also be allowed on a property with a single-family home, equaling six total residential units authorized on those properties.

The number of ARUs and guest houses allowed increases with the amount of ADUs. The maximum number of residential units could be even higher depending on how many ADUs there are.

Because ADUs and ARUs are only allowed on residential properties with one single-family home, those zoned for agriculture can’t take advantage of having them.

Though agriculture-zoned plots can have up to five single-family homes, only a single guest house is allowed on each lot, according to the countyʻs planning department.

Bill 2919 would allow one guest house per dwelling unit.

“They’re going to be able to build a one-to-one ratio on their property. So, if their property has four homes allocated and one guest house, now they can put four homes and four guest houses,” DeCosta said.

Resources and intended use

Councilmember Felicia Cowden said she wants the bill to pass, but is worried about overwhelming the existing infrastructure.

“We don't have enough water for the existing houses and … (the bill) might be more than doubling (the housing),” she said.

Other councilmembers dismissed her concern, saying part of the building process already requires the city to determine if there’s enough infrastructure to support extra residences.

There are also concerns that guest houses could promote so-called “gentlemen farms,” where owners use the land for residential purposes rather than actual farming. It’s already an issue in Hawaiʻi, as developers can buy farmland to build houses — at the cost of agricultural activity.

Council Chair Mel Rapozo, Bill 2919’s other co-author, conceded that it can be an issue, but that the need for housing is urgent.

“Are there downsides to this? Absolutely. But do we throw the baby out with the bathwater and say, ‘We don't like the rich get this opportunity, so we're going to keep it from our locals?’ Absolutely not,” he said. “If anyone has a better idea, bring it on — I like hear it."

Councilmember Ross Kagawa said the housing that could be added through the measure would be worth the costs.

"When you're in a housing crisis and you're able to add hundreds or even thousands of homes upon enactment ... even though there's negatives, there's more positives. For me, at this point, I'm in strong support," he said.

The council on Wednesday moved Bill 2919 through its first hearing.