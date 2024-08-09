Hawaiʻi County considers allowing homeowners 3 ADUs per property

Up to three accessory dwelling units could be built on Hawaiʻi Island residential properties if county Bill 123 gets approved.

The latest proposal by the Hawaiʻi County Council was heard this week in an effort to figure out how to allow more ADUs on the island.

The state Legislature this year required all Hawaiʻi counties to expand the number of ADUs they currently allow. Its goal is to increase the housing supply by allowing more dwelling units on properties that already have homes.

“ I'm an advocate for two very important things when we're looking at housing, and that's providing housing for our residents and making sure that we support density over sprawl. So, those two things, I think … help us go more that direction,” said councilmember Jennifer Kagiwada.

State lawmakers required the counties to allow at least two ADUs on impacted properties, but the latest iteration of the bill would go further by allowing up to three units.

Before this week, there wasn’t a limit to how many ADUs could be allowed on properties. However, the newest passed amendment added the limit.

The council also approved an amendment to the bill that limits the size of each accessory dwelling unit.