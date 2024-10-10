City Council approves bill to allow consumer fireworks on special holidays

Honolulu City Council approved a measure to allow the use of consumer fireworks, like sparklers, without a permit during special holidays.

Consumer fireworks would be allowed the night of New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year and the Fourth of July — all during specified hours.

A permit would still be required to obtain firecrackers.

Honolulu banned fireworks without a permit in 2010. The Honolulu Fire Department opposed the measure because they were concerned about a rise in fires and injuries.

But Councilmember Calvin Say explained that it’s illegal aerials, not consumer fireworks, that were contributors to fires.

“It has been causing a lot of problems for the district that we all represent. I truly believe that this particular measure is just dealing with consumer fireworks, sparklers, fountains and that's it,” he said.

“My point is that the other three counties are already allowing it. So we're just trying to comply and conform with the other three counties ... let's try to see if it's going to work or not, but it is going to work for me because it will force the hand of those illegal sales in regards to aerials that is tied into these consumer fireworks.”

The hope is that legalizing consumer fireworks will discourage people from buying illegal aerials.

The measure will next go to Mayor Rick Blangiardi for his signature.

