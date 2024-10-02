Hawaiʻi County Council proposes working group to enhance emergency radio communications

The Hawaiʻi County Council is looking to set up a working group that would improve the island's radio communications during emergencies and natural disasters.

County lawmakers are considering a measure urging the mayor to establish the group which would then form a “County Radio Plan.” The plan would expand the island’s radio capacity and infrastructure, and focus on isolated or rural areas.

Councilmember Cynthia Evans, who introduced the resolution, said the strong radio infrastructure would be especially helpful during emergencies.

She said it would also help in situations when Hawaiian Electric proactively shuts off an area’s power to prevent wildfires — a recent plan the utility implemented in the wake of the 2023 Maui fires.

“One of the things I realized with (Hawaiian Electric) saying they might turn off the power in the drought areas in South Kohala is that, if they turn off the power, then how do people communicate? It's possible they may have to turn their car on and turn their car radio on to be able to hear what's going on,” Evans said in a council meeting on Tuesday.

The group would include the Civil Defense Agency, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Big Island Amateur Radio Club.

The council mostly agreed with the idea, but it postponed the measure to get more information from stakeholders.