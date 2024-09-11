While finding his sound, rising artist 8RO8 is making waves in Hawaiʻi

From rapping at a Costco parking lot to collaborating with established artists, 8RO8 says he wants to stay grounded in his culture.

The rising artist from Hawaiʻi has opened for hip-hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and recorded a single featuring the California Bay Area rapper P-Lo.

He recently collaborated with Pacific Islander reggae artists J Boog, Kaʻikena Scanlan and 94Tunez in his latest EP “Loose Shakas.”

“It would be cool if I could spread my culture to the world through music, have everybody keen on what I’ve been going through and just spread aloha,” said Myron Armstrong, or 8RO8.

Armstrong said his artist name pays homage to Hawaiʻi's area code. His blend of music genres — including reggae, R&B, pop, rap, hip-hop and country — reflects the diverse culture in the state.

The 25-year-old grew up in Mākaha in a small house, where he remembers only having two DVDs.

He was mostly raised by his grandma, who he describes as his guiding light, on his Samoan side. She died last year.

“Thanks to her I'm super outspoken,” he said. “I'm very comfortable with my skin and what I believe in. She made sure to instill confidence in me.”

Kaden Akahoshi, 8RO8’s manager, said people are drawn to Armstrong because of his spunky personality and hard work ethic.

“I think he downplays how hard of a worker he is by his spunkiness,” Akahoshi said. “He uses his comedy and humor to hide how much of a nerd, goofball and how smart he truly is. People will be surprised.”

Akahoshi said he heard of 8RO8’s music in 2020 and started working with him a year later. The song that made Akahoshi gravitate to his music was the single “Da Kine.”

“To me it was cool hearing pidgin in a rap song and done in a way that wasn’t too cheesy, but musically amazing,” Akahoshi said.

Akahoshi said Armstrong is building off the local rap and hip-hop scene, which has been brewing in Hawaiʻi for the past 20 years.

“He’s definitely adding his flavor and twist to it,” Akahoshi said.

Armstrong started out in a group of local musicians, known as Boto Bangaz. He’s still a part of the group and said he always tries to put the spotlight on his friends, who are also trying to break through in the music industry.

One of Armstrong’s goals through his music is to show how diverse local culture really is.

“I feel like there wasn’t a lot of music that pertained to a certain lifestyle in Hawaiʻi,” Armstrong said. “That’s what me and my boys are trying to fill, and make sure we’re being expressive about all sides of where we’re from.”

On a recent Friday, Armstrong performed on a street corner in Waikīkī. It rained as he and his band played a series of song covers and originals, including his hit “Takeover.” He also invited musical artist Kaʻikena Scanlan to join him.

Armstrongʻs mother, Fati Yamasaki, said sheʻs proud of the man he grew up to be while representing his Polynesian heritage.

“He grew up to be humble and treat people with respect,” she said.

Yamasaki also said that Amstrong is dedicated to his craft, adding that he writes his songs and produces his own beats.

“People don’t know — Myron literally locks himself in his room, and he’ll work on a song until it’s done,“ she said.

Armstrong said he is still searching to find his true sound, but tries to include as much pidgin in his verses as he can.

The next project he’s working on is a Bay Area-inspired EP. He also said he's waiting for the right moment to produce an album.

“These EPs are doing more than enough,” he said. “It’s keeping everybody engaged and keeping the fans happy. I don’t really have to make a body of work that has to define my sound yet until that moment happens.”

