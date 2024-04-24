Hawaiʻi artist 8RO8 releases latest single in collaboration with Bay Area rapper

Myron Armstrong, better known as local artist 8RO8, is having a big year.

He’s opened for hip-hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, performed at this month’s Hawai‘i Fashion Showcase, and headlined local shows including the Kaua‘i Spectra Fest.

The 24-year-old O‘ahu-based musician is making waves after releasing his new single, featuring California’s Bay Area rapper P-Lo, last week. The song also features California-based producer OMGKENNY and O‘ahu artist YOREN!.

Courtesy of 8RO8 8RO8 has debuted his newest single, "HELE," after a year of teasing it to his fans.

“Graduating (from) Waipahu, you can’t make it past one senior burnout without hearing one of P-Lo’s classic songs,” 8RO8 said.

“I knew going into this route, I needed to at least get a feature from him eventually, but I wasn’t expecting it to happen this fast. I think God blessed me with this opportunity to work with an amazing person," he continued.

“HELE,” a fusion of R&B and hip-hop, has been teased on 8RO8’s social media for a year. It also has a music video shot on O‘ahu’s Leeward Coast and Los Angeles.

The song is part of 8RO8’s Bay Area-inspired EP slated to come out later this year. He was signed to a recent deal with Hawai‘i-based music label, Le Vanta Records

"Hele" means to go, come or walk in ʻŌlelo Hawai‘i. 8RO8 said he sprinkled pidgin and the Hawaiian language throughout his songs.

“I’m just trying to spread as much of my culture as I can through my music,” he said.

It’s the first time 8RO8 and P-Lo collaborated on a song, a synergy between an artist from Hawai‘i and another artist from the Bay Area.

Courtesy of P-Lo P-Lo, a Bay Area rapper, has collaborated with local artist 8RO8 for their new single, "HELE."

P-Lo, whose name is Paolo Rodriguez, said that he heard of 8RO8 through his producer OMGKENNY, who provided the beat to “HELE.” OMGKENNY, has also worked with singer Kehlani and rappers Kamaiyah, Trina and Blueface.

8RO8's spunky personality and devotion to his culture drew P-Lo to the song.

“He’s just really being him,” P-Lo said.” He’s not scared to be him. He’s showcasing that side of the world.”

The artists originally met in 2022, after P-Lo headlined a show at The Republik on O‘ahu.

Armstrong, who grew up with his Samoan mother, and P-Lo’s upbringing in Filipino culture made the perfect synergy between the two, according to the artists.

“There’s the synergy between Hawai‘i and the Bay,” P-Lo said. “I feel like there’s just so much cross-pollination. People have family there (Hawai‘i), and people from Hawai‘i have family in the Bay.”

Both artists say they’re willing to work together on future collaborations.

“He has a bright future ahead,” P-Lo said. “I would love to be a part of his story.”

"HELE" is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

Watch the music video below: