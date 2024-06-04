Hawaiʻi artist 8RO8's latest single pays homage to his Pacific Island roots

Oʻahu-based music artist Myron Armstrong, also known as 8RO8, has released his latest single, "TRIBAL," featuring local rapper Juws.

The two-minute song also has an accompanying music video, which Armstrong said is about a love quarrel.

"Tradition has it that he needs to place her name in his tribal tattoo. By doing so, they're locked in," he said in a news release.

"This song plays into the toxic mess of that whole situation, revealing insecurities of both parties: the guy hoping she doesn't leave after getting her tatted and the girl daring him to break her heart."

Amstrong initially teased the song at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Aloha Bash in April. The song's debut follows 8RO8's previous single, "HELE," featuring Bay Area rapper P-Lo. That song was featured on a national Spotify playlist and has received over 300,000 streams.

8RO8, a 24-year-old artist, is on a mission to share the vibrant sounds of local music beyond Hawaiʻi. His stage name, 8RO8, pays tribute to his roots, which reference Hawai‘i's 808 zip code.

His music style mirrors Hawaiʻi's melting pot of various cultures, including reggae, rap, hip-hop, pop, R&B and country.

"TRIBAL" is the second single off his upcoming album, which is expected to launch this year.