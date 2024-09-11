Maui residents are invited to give feedback on marine resource management

The Maui community can now offer feedback on the management of nearshore waters in a series of upcoming meetings.

A management proposal has been developed by a community-nominated Maui Navigation Team in partnership with the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources.

The Maui pilot process, Holomua Marine Initiative, began almost two years ago with a series of community talk story sessions to learn more about residents' concerns. The effort has strived for a community-led, inclusive approach to marine resource management.

“We are inviting Maui residents to join the conversation and provide feedback on a draft proposal with the goal to strengthen effective management of Maui’s nearshore waters, ensuring healthy reefs and abundant resources for future generations,” said DAR Administrator Brian Neilson.

The Navigation Team is a 16-member group that includes Maui fishers, cultural practitioners, community leaders and scientists. The initiative is guided by the principles of place-based planning, pono practices, monitoring and restoration.

The team drafted management recommendations and is now asking for community suggestions and feedback.

Three Maui meetings will be held Sept. 24-26.

