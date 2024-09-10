Maui County purchases Kula parcel that encompasses community center

Maui County has finalized the purchase of 7 acres in Kula, which includes the area's community center and other facilities.

The county had leased the land since the 1950s, and it will now be held for public use in perpetuity.

The county purchased the parcel for $950,000 from the Von Tempskys. The upcountry family has lived in the area for generations.

Since 2006, Maui County has attempted to acquire the property so its facilities would not be subject to leasehold terms.

The county said there has been widespread community support for its purchase for decades, and members of the Von Tempsky family have backed the effort as well.

“The family is so happy to be able to make this acquisition possible,” Kimball Von Tempsky said in a news release. “We are proud that the County of Maui has chosen to name the facility the Von Tempsky Community Center Complex in Kula.”

Mayor Richard Bissen said the acquisition now ensures the well-loved area — which includes tennis courts and picnic sites, along with the center — can be used by the community for generations to come.