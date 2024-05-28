Maui County to purchase Kula parcel that encompasses community center

Maui County will be purchasing land in Kula that currently houses the community center and other public use facilities.

For decades, the county has leased the 7-acre property from the Von Tempsky family. The county has now negotiated terms to acquire the land, and funding is being proposed for its purchase.

In 2022, Kula’s community center was renamed the Von Tempsky Community Complex to honor the generational Upcountry family.

Over multiple administrations, the county has sought to make the purchase, while the Von Tempskys have been offered many proposals from private investors.

The successful negotiations for the price of $950,000 mark a longstanding partnership between the family and the county, now allowing the county facilities on the property to be maintained there in perpetuity.