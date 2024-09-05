Hawaiʻi County Council passes bill to expand areas where beekeeping is allowed

Hawaiʻi County Council lawmakers have passed a bill to make local beekeeping more accessible to farmers and the public as a whole.

This week lawmakers sent Bill 144 to Mayor Mitch Roth’s office for signing. The measure would allow honey bee colonies to be kept in every zoning district on Hawaiʻi Island, including commercial, resort and industrial properties.

Currently, they’re only allowed in agricultural and residential zones.

“ This bill is going to permit and encourage beekeeping across all of our zoning districts to make it a more accessible activity to more of our residents,” said Councilmember Ashley Kierkierwicz, who introduced the measure.

“It also helps a lot of folks come into compliance," she added. "We have folks that are keeping bees in residential neighborhoods and on school properties right now, so this makes sure that they're actually in compliance with the law.”

The measure would also establish best management practices for beekeepers and change some cumbersome setback rules that mandate colonies be certain distances away from roads.

The bill would allow up to 15 hives on lots smaller than 20,000 square feet. Apiaries also have to be kept at least 25 feet from any property line, although those with flyover barriers can be as close as 15 feet.

The bill notes the importance of honey bees and their benefits to humans and the environment.

“Bees play a vital role in supporting mankind, agriculture and native ecosystems by pollinating food crops. In addition, they provide useful products, such as honey and wax and queen bees, because Hawaiʻi's tropical weather, climate and diverse plant life provide optimal conditions for year-round breeding of queen bees,” according to Bill 144.

Hawaiʻi Island is one of the biggest breeders of queen bees in the world.