Annual juror questionnaire will soon be sent out to Hawaiʻi residents
Hawaiʻi residents will soon receive the annual questionnaire from the judiciary to determine who is eligible for jury duty.
It will ask questions about the basic qualifications to be a juror — such as if you are a U.S. citizen, over the age of 18, and if you can read and understand English.
Once received, people have 10 days to return the questionnaire in a provided envelope. If not returned by the deadline, there could be penalties.
It will be mailed out starting Sept. 4 to residents in all counties statewide.
Those who meet the requirements will be put in a pool for possible jury service in 2025.
The judiciary will not call residents about jury duty or the questionnaire. The courts warn residents that any calls of that nature are a scam and should not be answered.
