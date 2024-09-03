© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Annual juror questionnaire will soon be sent out to Hawaiʻi residents

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:47 PM HST
Hawaiʻi residents will soon receive the annual questionnaire from the judiciary to determine who is eligible for jury duty.

It will ask questions about the basic qualifications to be a juror — such as if you are a U.S. citizen, over the age of 18, and if you can read and understand English.

Once received, people have 10 days to return the questionnaire in a provided envelope. If not returned by the deadline, there could be penalties.

It will be mailed out starting Sept. 4 to residents in all counties statewide.

Those who meet the requirements will be put in a pool for possible jury service in 2025.

The judiciary will not call residents about jury duty or the questionnaire. The courts warn residents that any calls of that nature are a scam and should not be answered.

