Kauaʻi County considers bill to add $200 surcharge for illegal highway parking

Kauaʻi could soon start giving police money to enforce illegal parking or stopping on state highways.

The Kauaʻi County Council has introduced a bill to tap into the State Highway Enforcement Program Surcharge Fund, which was established in 2019.

Kauaʻi Police Department Assistant Chief Kalani Ke was at a council hearing on the bill this week. He suggested the fines could target areas like the island’s North Shore, where tourists are known to illegally park to get access to scenic views.

“ My understanding of this one here, especially related to the surcharge portion of it, it was for the illegal parking that goes on out in, say, in the North Shore and other designated areas on the island. This is specific to that," he explained.

"We wouldn't use this section necessarily for someone whose vehicle broke down on the side of the road.”

The illegal parking fine is $35 and the surcharge would add $200 to it.

