Tropical Storm Hone forms in the central Pacific Ocean, Gilma still a Category 3 hurricane

Tropical Storm Hone formed in the central Pacific Ocean on Thursday on a forecast path that may cross near Hawaiʻi Island, while major Hurricane Gilma remained a Category 3 storm at sea.

Hone had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was centered about 1,090 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. advisory. It was about 885 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Forecasters said interests in Hawaiʻi should monitor the progress of the storm. The center of Hone could pass near or south of the Hawaiʻi Island this weekend. The system was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Gilma remained a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 125 mph. That makes it a Category 3 storm.

Gilma was trailing behind Hone, located about 1,980 miles east of Hilo and moving west-northwest at 7 mph. It was forecast to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days, but could start to weaken over the weekend, forecasters said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect with Gilma. The system strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday and has grown more powerful since then.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 35 miles from the center of Gilma and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

