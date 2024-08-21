Trash truck shortage causes collection delay on Oʻahu

An ongoing shortage of available refuse collection trucks resulted in several routes on Oʻahu being missed this week.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services said refuse crews are working to service blue and grey carts that were missed between Foster Village and Pālolo.

Delayed collections could continue through the rest of the week.

Residents are advised to leave their carts curbside until they’ve been emptied.

Earlier this year, the department outlined ongoing supply chain issues for new refuse trucks and the limited availability of replacement parts for vehicles currently in operation.

Two new trucks were delivered this month for the first time since November 2020. Nine more are expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

Residents can report missed collections by contacting ENV’s Refuse Division at (808)768-3200.

