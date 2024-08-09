Organization offers free legal advice to Maui wildfire survivors

Emergency Legal Responders, one of the only non-profits in the country dedicated to providing disaster-related legal advocacy, will offer free clinics for wildfire survivors on Maui between Aug. 25 and 31.

Executive Director Amelia Hoppe said the organization started receiving calls from survivors who had questions about their legal rights the day the Lahaina fires started.

She added that it can take people years to resolve legal issues resulting from a disaster. The New Orleans-based organization was created after Hurricane Katrina hit the Southeast in 2005.

"I always mention Katrina, because it's been almost 20 years, and we're still helping people with those legal issues," Hoppe said.

There are no eligibility requirements to participate in the Emergency Legal Responders' clinics, and Hoppe said all legal questions are welcome.

"We're going to be handling everything from people who are wrestling with contractor fraud, people that have concerns about language, small business loans, FEMA appeal processes ... pretty much the gamut," Hoppe said.

Maui residents can find more information by clicking here.