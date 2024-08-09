© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Organization offers free legal advice to Maui wildfire survivors

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 9, 2024 at 1:50 PM HST
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Emergency Legal Responders, one of the only non-profits in the country dedicated to providing disaster-related legal advocacy, will offer free clinics for wildfire survivors on Maui between Aug. 25 and 31.

Executive Director Amelia Hoppe said the organization started receiving calls from survivors who had questions about their legal rights the day the Lahaina fires started.

She added that it can take people years to resolve legal issues resulting from a disaster. The New Orleans-based organization was created after Hurricane Katrina hit the Southeast in 2005.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio spoke with these Maui residents about recovering and rebuilding one year after the deadly wildfires. Top row: Riley Coon and Keahi Ho, Alex Chapman, and Tom Liu. Bottom left and middle row: Liko Rogers, Kahokule’a Haiku, and Isabel Quezada. Bottom right: Keao Shaw.
Local News
Voices of Maui: 10 residents reflect on new normal and hope for the future
HPR News Staff

"I always mention Katrina, because it's been almost 20 years, and we're still helping people with those legal issues," Hoppe said.

There are no eligibility requirements to participate in the Emergency Legal Responders' clinics, and Hoppe said all legal questions are welcome.

"We're going to be handling everything from people who are wrestling with contractor fraud, people that have concerns about language, small business loans, FEMA appeal processes ... pretty much the gamut," Hoppe said.

The courthouse in Lahaina is seen charred in August 2024, a year after fires burned through the town.
Local News
What does Lahaina look like today? The progress of debris removal 1 year after the fires
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Maui residents can find more information by clicking here.

Tags
Local News 2023 Maui fireslegal
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories