UH partners with lawmakers pushing for environmental legislation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published August 7, 2024 at 9:33 AM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR

The University of Hawaiʻi has agreed to act as a resource for the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, which has 1,200 members across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Those members will now be able to bring their questions about the environment to subject matter experts at the university.

State Sen. Chris Lee of Oʻahu serves as the president of NCEL's board. He said equipping lawmakers with science and environmental data is critical, especially since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Chevron doctrine, curbing the power of regulatory agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency.

Lee said lawmakers now have a greater responsibility to implement clear environmental and public land protections, but some may find that task daunting.

"We're regular people. We don't have the resources and capacity and time and expertise to do science on our own and figure out how we're going to save coral reefs or how we're going to protect endangered species," Lee said. "We need those experts to help inform us."

The University of Hawaiʻi is the first research institution to sign a partnership with NCEL, but Lee expects more to follow its lead.
Tags
Local News State LegislatureUniversity of Hawai‘iConservation
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
