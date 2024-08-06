Waikīkī hotels, vendors receive cease-and-desist notices for beach equipment

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation issued cease-and-desist notices to several hotels and vendors in Waikīkī for presetting equipment on public beaches.

Notices were given to four hotels and five commercial vendors.

Back in July 2023, DOBOR sent notices to various vendors to inform them of Act 227, which prohibits the presetting of commercial equipment on certain beaches, unless the customer is physically present. Additionally, the law requires that beach equipment be removed after the customer has finished using it.

Officials from both departments conducted site visits when the law went into effect and witnessed the law not being abided by.

The businesses are being accused of repeatedly and illegally setting up empty beach chairs and other equipment in Waikīkī.

In addition to mailing the notices, DOCARE officers served the notices in person to vendors and hotel management.

DLNR said the equipment was improperly set in front of the Moana Surfrider Hotel, the Royal Hawaiian, the Sheraton Waikīkī and the Outrigger Waikīkī. Vendors that received a notice include Waikīkī Beach Beachboys at the Sheraton Waikīkī, Waikīkī Beach Services at the Royal, Aqualani, Faith Hawai‘i Surf School, and Aloha Beach Services.

Violation of the law is subject to fines of $5,000 on the first offense, $10,000 on the second and $15,000 for the third.

