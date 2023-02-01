Donate
Law would stop vendors from prematurely setting up shop on the beach

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST
Under the new bill, beach chairs that are commonly set up by resorts and rental groups would no longer be able to sit unoccupied along public land before a customer is present.

A bill to limit commercial vendors on public beaches had its first hearing Tuesday.

Senate Bill 67 would prohibit resort and commercial vendors from setting up equipment on public beaches or public land, unless a customer is present. This would be for items such as rented beach chairs, umbrellas, surfboards, kayaks and non-motorized water equipment.

Dawn Chang, the Department of Land and Natural Resources director nominee, said this bill would cite those who set up gear and take up large swatches of land without a client.

"There was a court case that was thrown out where there were citations issued to these vendors who put all these beach chairs out, and the court said they can do that," Chang said.

She said the bill's intention is to "support the state's ability to require the presence, just like any member of the public, so that you're not reserving the public beach for exclusive private use."

The bill has gained the support of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and the administration from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

"Hawai‘i's beaches and shoreline areas provide numerous benefits to the Native Hawaiian community and the public that are critical to our cultural values and kama‘āina way of life," OHA said in written testimony.

The measure passed out of its first committee hearing Tuesday. It must now be heard before the Judiciary and Ways and Means committees before advancing.

