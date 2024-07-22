Several Hawaiʻi Democratic leaders endorse Harris after Biden's exit

Following President Joe Biden's announcement to end his run for a second term in office, Hawaiʻi leaders have spoken up to express their opinions on Sunday's decision.

Sen. Mazie Hirono was out with an early statement to praise Biden’s achievements and what she called his “decision to pass the baton.”

Hirono went on to endorse Kamala Harris as his successor. “I look forward to doing everything in my power to get her elected to the White House, so we can continue building on the progress of the last four years," she wrote.

Madam Vice President, we are ready to help. pic.twitter.com/y8baSx44FL — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 22, 2024

Gov. Josh Green praised Biden’s work, especially his quick response in granting federal wildfire disaster relief after the Maui fires last August. In a later statement, the governor also endorsed Harris.

Congresswoman Jill Tokuda also expressed gratitude for President Biden’s achievements and support of the people of Maui, and as part of her initial statement, endorsed Harris as Biden’s successor.

Sen. Brian Schatz also praised Biden in an initial statement, and then later in the day added a statement saying “I strongly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for president.”

Hawaiʻi Democratic Party Chair Derek Turbin thanked President Biden and endorsed Harris, along with every other state Democratic Party Chair in the country.

Congressman Ed Case focused on gratitude for President Biden, but stopped short of endorsing Kamala Harris.

“The path ahead is difficult and I will take some limited time to discuss with my constituents and colleagues the best way forward on a Democratic nominee," Case said in a statement.