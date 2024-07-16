© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH researchers conduct $3.8M study to understand impact of Lahaina wildfire

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:41 AM HST
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina on Aug. 22, 2023.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina on Aug. 22, 2023.

A team of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers are examining the government's response to the 2023 Maui fires and its impact on Lahaina residents.

The study will look at how cultural insensitivities and related factors worsened health disparities in Lahaina’s ethnic communities, which include Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Filipino and Mexican families.

The five-year, $3.8 million study is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

FILE - Wildfire wreckage is seen Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina.
Local News
Maui residents asked to participate in survey for new resiliency center
Tori DeJournett

"Our study is really designed with the ultimate goal to strengthen the resiliency of our communities, our families, but also our governmental agencies as well as our emergency health care systems so that we can respond and recover better with future natural and hand-made disasters," said Joseph Keaweʻaimoku Kaholokula, chair of the Department of Native Hawaiian Health at UH's medical school.

There are two phases of the study. The first, which is already underway, seeks to understand the physical and mental health impacts of the fires.

The Native Hawaiian cultural center on Front Street in Lahaina was lost in the West Maui fires in August 2023.
Local News
Lahaina nonprofit gets land rights to rebuild Native Hawaiian cultural center
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

The second phase will focus on the various barriers to health services, circumstances that led to increased health risks, how health care services were utilized before and after the fire, and the relation to age, ethnicity, residence and Medicaid eligibility.

Both phases include a community advisory board of Maui-based stakeholders. The researchers also plan on working with UH Maui college students to collect and analyze data.

For the latest stories about the Maui fires from HPR, click below:

A resident looks at the remnants of her home for the first time, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
2023 Maui fires

Tags
2023 Maui fires University of Hawai'i Study Maui Education
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
