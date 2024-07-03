© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lahaina nonprofit gets land rights to rebuild Native Hawaiian cultural center

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published July 3, 2024 at 1:11 PM HST
The Native Hawaiian cultural center on Front Street in Lahaina was lost in the West Maui fires in August 2023.
Department of Land and Natural Resources
The Native Hawaiian cultural center on Front Street in Lahaina was lost in the West Maui fires in August 2023.

Nā ʻAikāne O Maui is one step closer to rebuilding its Native Hawaiian cultural center after it was destroyed in the Lahaina wildfires.

The organization was recently granted an after-the-fact revocable permit by the Board of Land and Natural Resources, with future plans to secure a long-term lease.

Nā ʻAikāne O Maui founders Keʻeaumoku and Uʻilani Kapu have been busy spearheading recovery and relief efforts in Lahaina, including cultural monitoring of cleanup efforts.

Kānepō from the Kaʻū District on Hawaiʻi Island.
Local News
Kānepō, the stone lent to the Smithsonian for 2 decades, is returning home
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Healani Sonoda-Pale of Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi said the permit will allow the organization to pursue public assistance from FEMA for debris removal and recovery, as well as loss of personal property.

“Whatever financial recovery Nā ʻAikāne O Maui will get from FEMA will never be enough to replace the priceless cultural items and personal effects of the Kapu ‘Ohana and the West Maui community,” Sonoda-Pale said.

“Nā ʻAikāne O Maui and the Lahaina Center has been the niho stone of the kanaka maoli community across the pae ʻāina in rebuilding the foundation for our lāhui upon which hundreds of kupuna, makua, and ʻōpio stand,” Sonoda-Pale said.

“What they have done at the center has helped many of our people reconnect with our past and help us navigate current sometimes confusing systems advocating for kanaka maoli rights.”

Keiki from the Ioane, Laimana and Pelekane ʻohana pose for a photo as parents build the Kauhale Community Center in King's Landing on Hawaiʻi Island.
Local News
After more than 40 years, Native Hawaiians in King's Landing could get long-term leases
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

The land upon which the cultural center once stood is adjacent to Mokuʻula and Mokuhinia, the sacred island and famed fishpond where aliʻi resided until the mid-1800s.

The organization has had a revocable permit for the property since 2010, but that permit was revoked the day after the fires.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesNative HawaiianBoard of Land and Natural ResourcesFEMA
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories