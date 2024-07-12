What do Hawaiʻi's business leaders do outside of work?

What do business leaders do when they aren’t at board meetings or studying spreadsheets?

Believe it or not, they do have a life outside of work.

Pacific Business News asked four Hawaiʻi professionals about their interests outside of work and found a scuba diver, an artist and two musicians.

Peter Hirano is the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hawaiʻi mobility at Servco Pacific, Inc. For him, nothing beats scuba diving — a passion he discovered in 2019 on a Maui staycation with his sons.

The three are now certified divers, who go on father and son dives together. Hirano describes the experiences as tranquil but demanding. It encourages, as he says, “a mindfulness that’s often lost in our daily hustle.”

Architect Steve Yuen, with G70, is a fine artist outside of work. He does both computer-based illustration and traditional printmaking. It’s an interest he took up about seven years ago, creating boldly colored images capturing Hawaiʻi’s changing landscapes.

He’s now president of the Honolulu Printmakers, a non-profit arts organization nearly a century old.

Lastly, two of our executives are in bands. Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony President and CEO Randy Wong founded an exotica band, The Waitiki 7, in 2003. And ‘Olu Campbell, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Land Trust, formed a band with law school friends that still performs 11 years later.

The name of the band? The Subpoenas.