Kauaʻi business leaders try a new approach to worker shortages

With Kauaʻi's small population, labor issues are a top concern for the business leaders on the island, as reflected in a recent Pacific Business News panel discussion about the island's economy.

There are no easy answers, either.

Mark Perriello, president and CEO of the Kauaʻi Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber has shifted gears this year on how it helps members cope. In the past, it had emphasized job fairs to help members find employees.

Now, it focuses on helping members succeed despite being shorthanded.

The visitor industry not only needs more workers, but it's also anticipating a wave of retirements, according to Mike Shaff, senior vice president of operations in the Americas for Outrigger Hospitality Group.

Housekeeping, in particular, is staffed with many people in their 60s — and young people don’t seem very keen on those jobs, he said. Hotels are looking to boost wages and create work cultures that people enjoy, to attract and retain talent.

For Megan Fox, the executive director of Mālama Kauaʻi, outsourcing and forming partnerships have helped her nonprofit find the help it needs.

She is focused on food security and agricultural development and when it comes to food delivery, she'll consider using courier services when it’s difficult to find a full-time driver for the organization.

Much of the labor crisis has to do with the cost of housing on Kauaʻi. On that front, relief is slow in coming.

Perriello said he’s seen some progress but nothing fast enough to meet a need for “thousands of houses.”