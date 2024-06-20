© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disaster awareness improves among Kauaʻi residents, county survey finds

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:14 PM HST
Pixabay
File - Līhue, Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi residents are becoming more aware of emergency procedures, according to the results of a county survey.

The Kauaʻi District Health Office asked 177 people about their health, emergency preparedness and awareness of climate change impacts.

The percentage of households with an emergency communication plan rose by 15% since 2023. Also, 80% of residents knew that they should have a 14-day supply of essential supplies like food, water and medication.

When that recommendation was rolled out in 2019 by the Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency, less than half of Kauaʻi residents were aware of it.

Kauaʻi District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman explained that the results of this survey will make it easier for the county to assess the community in the case of a disaster.

KEKAHA, Hawaii (May 31, 2024) Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, places a lei for the E ho‘i ana i Waiapua‘a Bay, or Returning to the Historical Origin of Waiapua‘a Bay, signage unveiling, at the entrance of Waiapua‘a Bay at PMRF. Waiapua'a is the oldest recorded name for the bay at PMRF.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
Local News
Navy revives traditional place name on Kauaʻi after nearly 60 years
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"This was the first time we asked people just about the general physical and mental health of their households and those ratings were really remarkably high, with more than 80% saying that their mental and physical health was very good or excellent," Berreman said.

"That really tells us that the Kauaʻi community is resilient, which we have seen and know that, but it's nice to have some data that shows that. And it also gives us a great baseline in case we have something happen in the future, and we're asking that question again, we'll be able to see how much it's changed," she continued.

She said that the wildfires on Maui likely increased community concern about disaster preparedness and that there’s an opportunity to better engage with people about the impacts of climate change.
Tags
Local News KauaʻiSafety
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories