© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navy revives traditional place name on Kauaʻi after nearly 60 years

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 10, 2024 at 9:30 AM HST
KEKAHA, Hawaii (May 31, 2024) Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, places a lei for the E ho‘i ana i Waiapua‘a Bay, or Returning to the Historical Origin of Waiapua‘a Bay, signage unveiling, at the entrance of Waiapua‘a Bay at PMRF. Waiapua'a is the oldest recorded name for the bay at PMRF.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
MC1 LOUIS LEA/Mass Communication Specialist 2n
/
U.S. Navy
Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, places a lei for the E ho‘i ana i Waiapua‘a Bay, or returning to the historical origin of Waiapua‘a Bay. Waiapua'a is the oldest recorded name for the bay at PMRF.

New signage at the entrance of the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the west side of Kauaʻi now includes the traditional Hawaiian name for the area — Waiapuaʻa Bay, formerly Major’s Bay.

Waiapuaʻa is the oldest recorded known name for the bay in Kekaha, where the U.S. naval facility has been located since 1957.

The name means "water of the pig" in the Hawaiian language.

“This is not merely about changing signs or updating maps," said PMRF Commanding Officer Capt. Brett Stevenson. "It is about recognizing the full narrative of our island’s history."

“Let us all remember that the names we use, the stories we tell, and the histories we honor are powerful. They shape how we see ourselves and how we understand our place in the world," he added.

Tags
Local News MilitaryKauaʻiU.S. Navy
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories