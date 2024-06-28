New leadership is coming to Zippy's parent company

Zippy's is a familiar local presence with 23 locations across three islands, as well as Las Vegas.

For the president of Zippy's parent company, it's a restaurant that went from being a hangout in his youth to something much more significant.



The name FCH Enterprises Inc. may not ring a bell, but kamaʻāina will certainly recognize some of its brands — most famous would be Zippy’s Restaurants and Napoleon’s Bakery.

FCH is also the parent company of Food Solutions International, a commercial kitchen that supplies Zippy’s and A Catered Experience, specializing in events.

Pacific Business News caught up with Paul Yokota, president of FCH, who recently announced his upcoming retirement in October.

An aspiring musician as a young man, Yokota and his friends would often end up hanging out at a Zippy’s after gigs and rehearsals in Waikīkī. He ultimately chose the hospitality industry, however, holding a range of leadership positions in such companies as Westin Hotels & Resorts and Prince Resorts Hawaiʻi.

He joined FCH as chief operating officer in 2008 before becoming president.

FCH is comprised of about 1,600 employees and Yokota said that the company consciously prepares people for management and leadership positions, with internal programs such as Management in Training and Next Stop University.

That extends all the way to the top. Yokota himself meets with graduates of these programs to help shape their careers.

He’ll be staying on through October to assist with the transition, including assisting newly named COO, Jay Kaneshiro.

Up next for Zippy’s is more expansion in Las Vegas and refreshing locations locally.