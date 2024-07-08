Applications open for keiki summer grocery benefits

Children who rely on school lunches during the academic year will now be supported in the summer with a new, permanent program.

The state Department of Human Services has opened up applications for its Summer EBT program, also known as SUN Bucks.

Households will receive a lump sum of $177 for each qualifying child. That’s more than the $120 per child allotted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eligible students include those who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits during any month since July 2023. The department estimates more than 100,000 children in the state are eligible.

“Families who rely on healthy school breakfast and lunch for their children often have a difficult time accessing healthy food during the summer,” First Lady Jaime Kanani Green said in a statement. “The SUN Bucks program provides meaningful action to tackle childhood hunger and to help our keiki to play, learn, grow and be healthy during the summer months.”

Gov. Josh Green signed a bill last week that allocated $2 million in state funds toward the program.

He said that with the federal match to the state funding, the total Summer EBT funding is around $20 million.

More information can be found at the DHS website or by calling 1-888-975-7238. The website also has FAQs about the program. Families can apply until Aug. 4.