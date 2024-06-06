Over 70 public schools will offer free summer meals to local keiki

Dozens of Hawaiʻi public schools will be offering free meals to kids this summer.

The state Department of Education announced that more than 70 public schools will be serving free breakfast and lunch starting June 10.

“Consistent nutrition is vital to growing children during the summer break when they may not be in school to receive meals,” said DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi in a press release. “We encourage all of our families to make these free meals part of their children’s summer schedules to maintain their healthy development.

The Seamless Summer Option program will be available to those 18 years old and younger — even if they aren’t enrolled in a public school.

Schools will offer breakfast, lunch or both meals — Monday through Friday.

Most of the participating schools are on O'ahu. Nearly 20 schools on Hawai'i Island, five on Maui, three on Moloka'i, and four on Kaua'i will also be serving free meals.

A full list of schools can be found here.

