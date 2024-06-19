Construction starts on Blaisdell Center parking garage solar project

Rooftop parking at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center will soon have shade and produce power.

The City and County of Honolulu broke ground on the $11 million project that will see the installation of 4,500 photovoltaic panels on the entire upper deck of the parking structure.

Not only will it provide shade for parking, but officials said it will generate all of the Blaisdell’s daytime energy needs.

A Tesla Megapack battery will also be installed to provide energy during evening events.

The contract was awarded to Johnson Controls, which will provide construction management and evaluate additional sustainability measures, such as EV charging.

The solar installation was part of a $43.6 million renovation. Energy-efficient improvements and lighting upgrades have already been put in place.

The city is not paying for installation, but will instead buy power produced by the panels at about one-third less than the utility rate.

“We’re really excited that people can feel good about our events, knowing they are powered by renewable energy while also saving money for the city’s operation of the Blaisdell Center,” said Dita Holifield, director of enterprise services, in a statement.